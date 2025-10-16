Ananya Panday hits back at trolls who mistook her tan for bronzer with hilarious video; fans say ‘Mic drop by ACP’

Back in September this year, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday jetted off for a much-needed holiday to Maldives. During her vacation, the star kid satiated our wanderlust with her breathtaking pictures on the island, enjoying sunny days. When she returned to Mumbai, Ananya joined childhood friend Aryan Khan and his family for the premiere of his debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood . She looked stunning in a bodycon gown, shining as though covered in diamonds. But it was Ananya’s gorgeous tan which became the talk of the town, with trolls calling it ‘too much bronzer’. Well, Ananya has now shut down these trolls in style.

Ananya Panday is not only gorgeous, but also extremely funny when she wants to be. The young actor has proven this time and again on social media, with sneak peeks into her off-screen life. Well, Ananya shot a hilarious video with Diet Sabya today to prove that her tan is very much real, and not ‘too much bronzer’. In the clip, Ananya begins by saying, “This is the test of bronzer which you all are saying I have put.” She goes on to wipe her arms off with a white napkin, and nothing comes off. It is spotless! Ananya then adds, “Nothing. It's called going on a good holiday and getting a tan.”

Well, Ananya has received a grand salute from fans on social media today. Under this video, one social media user stated, “So good to see someone go against traditional notions of ‘white beauty’ and promote a bronzed skin in India,” whereas another wrote, “😂😂 she’s too funny yaar! Love ACP😍.” A comment read, “She’s adorable for this clap back!,” whereas another internet user lauded the actor and shared, “Mic drop situation by ACP.” Meanwhile, a comment read, “In her defense... the tan suits her... maybe she can change the anti glutathione stand... go to a tanning salon instead 🙌.”

On the film front, Ananya will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan. She also has Chand Mera Dil opposite Lakshya in her kitty.