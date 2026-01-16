Ananya Panday throws it back to 2016: Shares adorable unseen pics with Ahaan Panday, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan

2026 has arrived. But netizens today are busy revisiting, and obsessing over, the internet’s carefree era from a decade ago. This has given rise to the viral 2016 comeback trend, which must have popped up on your Instagram feed this morning too. Internet users are recreating old Instagram filters, reposting throwback selfies, reviving 2016 music, fashion and memes, and embracing a less polished online aesthetic. The reason behind the trend is the fact that many feel exhausted by today’s hyper-curated, algorithm-driven social media, missing the comfort and nostalgia of 2016. Well, the latest celebrity to jump on the trend is Bollywood actor Ananya Panday.

Soon after the internet began reminiscing about 2016, Ananya Panday hopped onto the trend and threw it back to a decade ago. In her latest photo dump, the actor shared unseen gems from the year 2016, which was three years before she began her acting career with Student of the Year 2 . The dump started with a picture of Ananya flaunting the famous flower crown filter, followed by a snap of her in an orange bikini, her 18th birthday celebration, a cute snap of her tying Rakhi on cousin Ahaan Panday’s wrist and a selfie using the dog filter. The post also features a cute candid of Ananya enjoying play-time with Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan, a snap of her and BFF Shanaya Kapoor and a selfie with Suhana Khan.

In the caption below, Ananya shared, “2016 was really it man 😭😭😭😭♥️♥️.” Shanaya Kapoor agreed and wrote: “Good times😩🧿,” whereas Ananya’s younger sister Rysa Panday trolled her by stating: “shocked you know this trend.,.” Suhana, on the other hand, dropped multiple comments which read: “Omg 🥹, Well done 😉, The orange bikini was iconic, And bram cutie pie.” In the comment section below, a social media user pointed out: “the flower & dog snapchat filters were peak 2016 memories!,” whereas another fan gushed, “From a girl to Lady ❤️.”

A decade later, Ananya is busy pursuing her dreams of being an actor. She was last seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Up next, Ananya has Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya in her kitty.