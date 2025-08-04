Was Sex and the City fame Kim Cattrall's cryptic Instagram post a goodbye to Samantha Jones?

And just like that...the Carrie Bradshaw universe of love, couture, shoes, sex and girlhood, is coming to a sealed close. Did Kim Cattrall just say goodbye to the Sex and the City gang?(Photos: X)

We're inching closer and closer to the finale of And Just Like That season 3, what will also be the last season in the Sex and the City franchise in every which way.

The final episodes set to air on August 7 and August 14, the news was announced by SATC creator Michael Patrick King via the official And Just Like That social media handles. "This might be a wonderful place to stop", read a line from his letter, which also gave away that Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays the essentially immortal Carrie Bradshaw, was very much a part of the decision. As a matter of fact, the 10-episode long season was particularly extended to 12 keeping in mind this the fact that the series deserved its own designated goodbye. As a matter of fact, season 3 was always supposed to be the end, but the news was held off from the audience till now to let them revel in the idea of Carrie and friends' never-ending shenanigans.

Sarah, the foundation and frills of whose acting career rests of Carrie's audacity, penned the most heartfelt love letter to the character that not just defined her professional arc, but in many ways, her as well "I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion", read an excerpt from a goodbye that just seems to improbable to happen.

Cynthia Nixon and Kristina Davis, who played Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York respectively, also weighed in with their own poignant goodbyes.

But, Kim Cattrall's goodbye, who played the seminal and then banished Samantha Jones, there in flesh and then only in a condemned sort of spirit, save for a blink-and-you-miss cameo for the And Just Like That season 2 finale, seemingly cuts the deepest. A very, very important part of the series narrative through the six seasons of Sex and the City and then just entirely lost to the audience through the three seasons of And Just Like That (blame the group's internal dynamics), Kim took to her Instagram soon after news broke of the series ending for good, to post a picture of a gorgeous sunset. The caption read, "It’s the end of a very long week ❤️💋".

It really is.