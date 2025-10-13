‘Aneet Padda looks pretty but…’: Saiyaara actor’s debut ramp walk at LFW leaves netizens disappointed; watch

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday are two actors who not only impressed audiences with their performance this year but also made a permanent place in the hearts of several fans. The two began their Bollywood journey with Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara , which broke records at the box office. Post the success of their film, fans eagerly waited for the newcomers to announce their next projects. While Aneet and Ahaan have not confirmed their next films, the former did make her debut on the ramp last night at the 2025 Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale for designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Ahaan Panday’s beautiful co-star Aneet Padda looked absolutely stunning in a gold bejewelled concept saree by Tarun Tahiliani. The designer described the ensemble as inspired by the timeless grace of Indian drapes, crafted in metallic sequins and delicately embellished with Swarovski crystals. Aneet’s makeup was on point, glam but not over the top, and her hair was styled in soft beachy waves. She looked truly ethereal, a vision from every angle. As she posed for the cameras, Aneet flashed her pretty smile. However, netizens were gravely disappointed with the Saiyaara star’s ramp walk.

Under Aneet’s viral ramp walk video, one social media user claimed, “She looks pretty but we all have to agree that the walk was just not it. Why can't the designers leave modelling for the models?,” whereas another comment read, “Her walk is EXTREMELY BAD, do they no longer hire any rampwalk choreographers/directors? Do they not practice before walking out on the ramp? Its not just her but mainly all new actresses these days have a horrible rampwalk.” Another netizen stated, “She should have practiced for this the dress was so pretty but ramp walk disappointing,” whereas another wrote, “Jese dance se pehle dance practice hoti h wese hi ramp walk se pehle 1 week ka practice nhi ho paa raha kya actors se..???? Itna khrab walk to bilkul b justifiable nhi hai.” Another comment read, “NO walk is not good. She is beautiful and the outfit is gorgeous but not with her walk.”

On the film front, rumours suggest that Aneet has replaced Kiara Advani in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s next project, Shakti Shalini.