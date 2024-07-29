Ankita Bhargava on shooting with Pankaj Tripathi: I love the ease with which he performs

Actor Ankita Bhargava recently got the opportunity to shoot with an actor on her wishlist for a long time, Pankaj Tripathi. The two of them shot together for an ad film and Bhargava is in awe of his humility and kindness since. Ankita Bhargava on shooting with Pankaj Tripathi

Married to actor Karan Patel, Bhargava has been away from the screens for about eight years. She chose to focus on her daughter Mehr during this while, but now she feels that she is ready to get back to acting. She says, “Now that Mehr is starting school, I will have more time on my hand. I feel I am now mentally prepared to get back to full-fledged acting.” Bhargava adds that to get work, she reached out to casting directors herself. “I just sent out feelers to all the casting directors that I have worked with in the past, telling them that I am ready to do great work. And they were all so warm and encouraging,” she shares.

One of those casting directors gave her a call for an ad and that’s how she got to work with Tripathi. “I was delighted to have got the opportunity to work with a veteran like Pankaj Tripathi. I have always looked up to him as a performer. There is so much honesty and conviction in his performance. I love the ease with which he performs,” Bhargava gushes, recalling the first time she met him. “He had come over to our home 7-8 years ago because he is friends with Karan and my father as well. We had gotten in touch with him for Darranchhoo as well, the feature film that I produced last year. However, the dates didn’t match.”

But as luck had it, Bhargava got to play his wife in the quirky commercial. “My take away from working with Pankaj ji is that one must always be humble come what may. He is such a lovely human being,” she insists, adding that now her brother, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub is the next actor on her wishlist. “He is phenomenal and I am waiting to do a project with him in the OTT space. I feel my personality and screen presence resonates with a lot of performance-oriented female roles that I have been seeing off late on the digital medium,” she ends.