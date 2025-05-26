'What a lucky day to be an Indian': Internet's meltdown over haunted doll Annabelle getting 'lost' will have you bawling

Annabelle needs no introduction. The internet is having a hilarious meltdown over Annabelle getting 'lost'!

A horror fan or not, the Conjuring franchise's genre-defining hold on pop culture made sure that 'the world's most haunted doll', essentially became a household name. Now even if one is a non-believer, real-life lore coupled with the movie plots have at least ensured this much that news of 'her' being reportedly lost or stolen is enough to send the internet into a frenzied panic.

Some excerpts from the hilarious meltdown: "I am safe. I am in india. Good luck y'all ☺️🖐🏻", "hahahahahaha what a lucky day to be an indian", "HOW DID THEY LOSE THE HAUNTED DOLL?!?!", "get her in the White House, theres a certain someone who she might like", "WHY DID THEY EVEN MOVE HER???", "2025 is gonna be interesting", "THEY LOST HER????? AFTER THE FIRE???? WHAT IS WRONG WITH THEM?? SHE WASN'T SUPPOSED TO GET OUT!!!!!", "I'm living in an interesting time in history" and "That means more Annabelle movies on the way 🥳🥳", to quote a few. Our personal favourite though, happens to be this one — "Jay hanuman gyan gun sagar📿🧿".

Now before you join in on the madness, just know that Annabelle isn't really lost, nor was she stolen. Earlier this month, the infamous doll was out on the Devils on the Run Tour, organised by the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR). When not cashing in on her cinematic fame, Annabelle is housed in the NESPR's Warrens' Occult Museum, established by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, around whose work the Conjuring franchise has been curated.

Reports of her having been 'stolen' or being 'lost' emerged after a few tourists shared they hadn't caught a glimpse of her on her Louisiana trip. The fact that a damning fire broke out at the nearby Nottoway Plantation (now the Nottoway Resort in White Castle), during her alleged 'absence' only heightened the madness plaguing the internet.

That being said, there seems to be official proof that Annabelle is in fact, exactly where she is supposed to be. NESPR lead investigator Dan Rivera shared a TikTok in which he showed his audience that the haunted doll was actually tucked away exactly where she should be, in the occult museum.

Annabelle's next little trip will be to the 2025 Rock Island Roadhouse Esoteric Expo on October 4 in Rock Island, Illinois — an expedition everybody is going to have their eyes peeled for, given this time's hysteria!