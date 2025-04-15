Another Simple Favour trailer: Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunite in what fans are calling ‘something so special’

If you thought the It Ends With Us (2024) drama was going to slow down Blake Lively’s career, you’re clearly underestimating a woman who once turned disappearing in a pantsuit into a cinematic moment. She’s back, baby, in the much-awaited sequel for A Simple Favour, the delightfully bonkers mystery that turned PTA meetings into noir thrillers. Only this time, she’s crashing weddings in Capri. You heard that right — Another Simple Favour is officially happening, seven years after the original. Lively and Anna Kendrick return to their twisted suburban murder-mystery universe, like nothing ever happened… including, apparently, the double murder that got Lively’s character thrown in prison. Another Simple Favour trailer

The new trailer wastes no time reintroducing chaos. Stephanie (Kendrick), now a successful author reading from her book to a live audience, is cut off when Emily (Lively) strolls in like she didn’t commit several felonies. “Emily!” Stephanie gasps, visibly shaken. “How are you here?” To which Emily replies, calm as ever, “I’m getting married. Will you be my maid of honour? Did I mention it’s in Capri?” It's gloriously absurd. And the internet, predictably, cannot handle it.

Netizens react

“Honestly, the first one didn’t make that much of an impression on me,” one user admitted. “I’m surprised they invested in making another.” That confusion is shared by others still trying to piece together the original plot. “I was trying to remember the plot the entire time I was watching the trailer and I just could not,” someone confessed, before adding, “I’m a sicko though I still plan to catch this one on streaming, probably.” Another viewer didn’t even pretend to care: “I’m excited to read about the movie on Wikipedia. 👌”

But let’s be honest: this film was never about airtight storytelling. It was about creating and maintaining the suspense. But most importantly, it's about style, which brings us to the real scandal of the trailer — Emily’s hair. Lively’s styling in the first film was a character of its own: sleek, effortless, powerful. This time around? Fans aren’t so sure. “Blake’s hair is… interesting…” one unimpressed viewer said, while another didn’t hold back: “If she’s using her own products, it’s no wonder she can’t sell any.” A third simply mourned what once was: “Her style in the first one was amazing, healthy hair and all. And now it’s this… Kind of disappointed.”

Still, beyond the fringe-related despair, there’s real excitement bubbling under the snark. Some viewers just get it — the absurdity, the camp, the fact that this franchise isn’t supposed to be serious. “The first one was extremely campy, and did not take itself seriously,” a fan explained. “A lot of people failed to understand that concept, but if you go into the first film with that expectation, you should have fun with it. I hope the sequel follows suit.” Even skeptics found themselves unexpectedly charmed. “I liked the first one but thought a sequel would just be a cash grab,” someone wrote. “But this actually seems like an interesting plot?” And then there are the hardcore stans, ready to go to war over this film’s honor. “If Another Simple Favour is a flop because of the fabricated Blake Lively cancellation, I will kms,” one said dramatically. “That movie is something so special to me.”

Directed again by Paul Feig, the film reunites the original cast comprising of Kendrick, Lively, Henry Golding, and Andrew Rannells while adding fresh blood like Michele Morrone and Allison Janney. Between the glamour, the suggestion of a new murder, and the very unholy union of poison and wedding bells, Another Simple Favour is setting itself up as pure chaotic escapism. Whether audiences love it or loathe it, they’ll definitely be talking.