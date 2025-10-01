Social media personality and daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, is all set to get engaged to her beau, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. We have exclusively learnt that the celebration is planned for tomorrow. Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar to get engaged on October 2

A source revealed, “Anshula and Rohan will get engaged on October 2. A puja is planned for the day. They are keeping things low-key. It will be an intimate function with only close friends and family, including her father Boney, her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, and her sisters, actors Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor.”

The wedding is scheduled for this December. We reached out to the family for comment, but they remained unavailable till the time of going to press.