    Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar to get engaged on October 2

    Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor to get engaged to Rohan Thakkar tomorrow in a low-key ceremony 

    Updated on: Oct 1, 2025 8:23 AM IST
    By Vishakha Pandit
    Social media personality and daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, is all set to get engaged to her beau, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. We have exclusively learnt that the celebration is planned for tomorrow.

    A source revealed, “Anshula and Rohan will get engaged on October 2. A puja is planned for the day. They are keeping things low-key. It will be an intimate function with only close friends and family, including her father Boney, her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, and her sisters, actors Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor.”

    The wedding is scheduled for this December. We reached out to the family for comment, but they remained unavailable till the time of going to press.

