Anthony Ramos and Daisy Edgar-Jones ‘grateful’ to be in Twisters

The pressure of starring in a film reboot can be immense, especially if the predecessor was released over two decades ago. But for actors Anthony Ramos and Daisy Edgar-Jones, the recently released Twisters (a standalone sequel to the 1996 film, Twister), was an opportunity to bring the cult classic to a younger audience. Actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos in a still from the movie Twisters

“The film came out before I was born. So, my relationship with the [older] film was born through my relationship with this one,” says Edgar-Jones, who was “excited” to be cast in the remake.

“I watched the original and was thoroughly entertained. I was like, ‘God, it would be so amazing to make this now’ and have a similar experience that loads of people did when they first watched the 1996 film,” shares the 26-year-old, who worked on a sequel for the first time in her career.

This, however, isn’t Ramos’ first rodeo. The actor has been part of franchises such as Transformers and the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born. “I don’t do it on purpose. I don’t go searching for these kind of movies,” he tells us, adding that the trick to not feeling burdened by the success of previous instalments is to stay focussed on the current project.

“You just go into it. It’s just you and your cast members. That’s all it is; we have each other. You hope your director has a vision and in this case, Lee Isaac Chung (director) had a clear vision. You just trust [that]. I’m grateful to be a part of this movie. I think we had all of those ingredients,” he signs off.