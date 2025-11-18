Anurag Kashyap wishes his long-time friend Martin Scorsese on his 83rd birthday: ‘To the man who showed us all…’

Scorsese’s daughter Francesca shared a sweet birthday post for her father — and herself — as the two share the same birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the man who taught me everything. I love you. Birthday twins forever. 26 & 83 🤍👯👑📹.”

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese, the man behind some of cinema’s greatest masterpieces — GoodFellas (1990) , Raging Bull (1980) , The Departed (2006), and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) — turned 83 yesterday, on November 17. Among those wishing the Hollywood legend was Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who left a heartfelt comment on daughter Francesca Scorsese’s post expressing his admiration for her father.

In the video, fans get a rare glimpse into Scorsese’s personal life with his daughter, Francesca. The clip shows the two trying to film each other, with a young Francesca excitedly taking the camera from her father as he gently guides her through the process. At one point, their family dog even makes a brief appearance. Scorsese can be seen teaching her the basics of using the camera — explaining the lens and angles — before little Francesca says, “Hi, Dada,” in her baby voice, prompting both of them to burst into laughter.

Anurag Kashyap’s special wish for his idol Among the many greetings Scorsese received in the comment section, one that stood out came from director Anurag Kashyap, who commented, “Happy Birthday to the man who showed us all the path ❤️.”

Anurag has long expressed his deep admiration for Scorsese. The two first connected in 2012, when Anurag sent his films to Scorsese. Scorsese then wrote to Anurag praising his films Dev D (2009) and Gangs of Wasseypur (2021). In the letter, Scorsese said, “I thoroughly enjoyed Dev D and Gangs Of Wasseypur and found them exciting and inspiring.” He ended the note with, “Maybe one day we’ll be able to meet… All the best to you in the future.”