Anushka Sen on her skydiving experience: It was my ZNMD moment

Anushka Sen gave a glimpse into her skydiving experience that she performed from the world’s highest tandem. The actor tells us that she “wasn’t prepared at all.” “I was so scared and nervous when we planned the whole thing because I have always watched it in movies. As soon as I was there on the flight and signing papers, that was really freaking me out,” she shares, adding, “But, as soon as I jumped, I felt like a bird and it was the best thing ever. I can easily say that it was the best experience I have ever had.” Anushka Sen on her skydiving experience

It wasn’t until she looked towards the camera lens that she tried to look calm. “As soon as I saw the camera roll, I knew I had to look better and not be scared. Jokes apart, I was actually having fun. I was playing songs in my head and it was calming me down. We had good company and were trying to calm each other. It literally felt like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, it is my most favourite movie,” the 21-year-old tells us.

For Sen, jumping from a height of 18000 ft., which is the world’s highest tandem, was scary at first but felt liberating once the parachute opened. “When I jumped off the plane, we had another person jumping right in front of me because he wanted to capture another angle of me during the freefall. I saw him fall and I was the first one in our group to fall so I didn’t expect anything, just went for it,” she continues, “It was so cool because they had already told us that they will make us do back flips. I could see the sun, clouds, and everything. After the parachute was open, I was just chilling and floating, the freefall was the scariest part.”

Elaborating on her future bucket list, “I realised how beautiful life is and our earth is. I was feeling like, ‘Oh I’ve done this, I can do anything’. I felt more motivated towards my goals than ever. Now that I’ve actually jumped off a plane and that too at such a height, it makes me feel stronger and more fearless. I want to go snowboarding, skiing, and paragliding next. I am going to try out every single thing possible now,” shares Sen, who went to the US as she collaborated with Grammy-Awardee Ken Lewis and American Musician AY Young for ‘Project 17’, says, "It was a very nice experience, I never planned the singing thing but I come from a Bengali family so music is an important part of my life. It was the best thing to collaborate with them. I wanted to use the exposure and skills that I have to do something more than entertainment, something which has an impact and message. The UN has set the goals and I am glad that I can use art and music to have a big impact."