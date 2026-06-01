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Anushka Sharma's adorable picture kissing Virat Kohli, after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win, is everything

Actor Anushka Sharma celebrated RCB's IPL victory with a heartfelt post, sharing a picture with husband Virat Kohli.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 03:26 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Special achievements, special gestures! Cricketer Virat Kohli and his team of Royal Challengers Bengaluru gave the fans a reason to party on Sunday, when they lifted the Indian Premiere League (IPL) cup for the second time. That too, in a row after winning it in 2025 as well.

Anushka Sharma's latest post on Instagram.

And Monday afternoon brought with it a special shoutout for Virat and team, from his better half. Actor Anushka Sharma shared an adorable picture of her holding the trophy along with Virat, and kissing him on the forehead as he smiles. Check out the moment here:

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Anushka Sharma's adorable picture kissing Virat Kohli, after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win, is everything
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Anushka Sharma's adorable picture kissing Virat Kohli, after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win, is everything
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