Arbaaz Khan beams as he carries his newborn daughter home, wife Sshura Khan reveals their beti's name

A video making the rounds on social media today warmed hearts across Bollywood — actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan was captured stepping out of a hospital, cradling his newborn daughter in his arms, as he prepared to bring her home with wife Sshura Khan. The moment, simple yet stirring, is making headlines. The clip opens with Arbaaz emerging through glass doors, midday light haloing the scene. He walks steadily, face calm, eyes soft. Cradled against his chest is the little one, wrapped snug in blankets. Photographers click furiously, but he doesn’t flinch. Instead, the new daddy’s lips curve into a proud smile as he greets the shutterbugs.

This marks Arbaaz’s first public outing with his daughter. This is an exciting new chapter in the Dabangg actor’s life, who is already a father to son Arhaan Khan with ex-wife Malaika Arora. In the clip, makeup artist and new mother Sshura swiftly walks to the car, dressed in all black with a cap over her head. In the comment section below, several fans showered love. One such comment read, “Arbaaz looks like he’s glowing,” whereas a netizen pointed out, “He looks so happy.” A fan gushed, “Beti bhut jruri thi...achha h ❤️beti k baap hona bhut bdi bat h ..,” whereas another wrote, “Mashallah 😍😍😍papa apni beti ko lekar Ghar lot rahe he❤️❤️.” Sshura has now announced her daughter's name, Sipaara Khan, on Instagram.

In 2023, 7 years after his separation and divorce from first wife Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan found love again in makeup artist Sshura Khan. The couple got married in the presence of their loved ones on 24 December that year. Ahead of their second marriage anniversary, on October 5, Arbaaz and Sshura were blessed with their first child, a baby girl. One of the first visitors that the baby had at the hospital after birth was her superstar uncle Salman Khan.

We wish Arbaaz, Sshura and their daughter all the happiness!