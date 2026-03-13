Archana Puran Singh on pausing YouTube channel: It did start to feel a little hectic

Archana Puran Singh on Pausing YouTube Channel, Juggling Work: "It did start to feel a little hectic" Archana Puran Singh, (inset) Aaap Ka Parivar

Actor and reality TV judge Archana Puran Singh recently decided to pause her YouTube channel, Aaap ka Parivar, despite hitting a milestone of 1.2 million subscribers. “When you vlog your life, you are constantly thinking of the camera. And alongside my professional commitments, it did start to feel a little hectic,” she says.

Speaking to us, Archana continued, “I wanted to ensure that when we share something with the audience, it comes from a place of genuine happiness and not from pressure.” She explains, “I realised that vlogging regularly while also shooting for films and series had become quite demanding," admitting to the dual pressure.

On her family's reaction to the decision, she adds, “They understood it immediately because they've been part of the process with me. As for us, YouTube has always been about joy, spontaneity and sharing our lives honestly with our audience," she says. "I never wanted it to become something that felt rushed or forced. Everyone felt that a pause would help us return with something better in future, so simply taking a breather."

Despite the digital hiatus, Archana remains focused on the small screen, particularly her comedy show. "The Great Indian Kapil Show is close to me and whatever people say my laughter has always been central to who I am in the show," she shares, describing the show as a "very important part” of her career since the word go.

Archana's acting projects have much to look forward to this year. “It's going to be a busy and exciting year,” she notes. Her upcoming slate includes the film Toaster with Rajkummar Rao, a web-series, along with a new project that she is currently filming with Vikrant Massey.