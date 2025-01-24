Are Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston a couple? Social media reacts to the rumours, call it a ‘political earthquake’

Nothing can throw a wrench in a relationship like opposing political views, but imagine if the person you're dating was once the President of the United States. That's the intriguing scenario currently being speculated by fans about Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston. After rumours started swirling about their supposed relationship, people around the world have been weighing in with mixed opinions, ranging from excitement to disbelief. Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston

The buzz was amplified when journalist Megyn Kelly addressed the gossip, admitting, “I do not know whether it is true at all. If this is true, it truly would be a political earthquake in Democrat circles, never mind America.” However, she also mentioned, “But if it is, it truly would be a political earthquake in Democratic circles, never mind America.” Kelly also pointed out Michelle Obama's absence at Jimmy Carter's funeral and her announcement that she would skip Donald Trump's inauguration, suggesting that these could be signs of underlying tensions. This only fuelled the flames of speculation, prompting many to wonder whether a potential Obama-Aniston relationship might be linked to a deeper shift in political and personal dynamics.

Social media users couldn’t resist chiming in, with some describing the rumoured couple as a shock to the system. One tweet read, “The perfect couple… may not be perfect after all!” While others, including Kelly, have called the news an “earthquake,” with one remarking, “An Obama divorce would be the political earthquake no one saw coming. Isn't just personal news, it's a political event of magnitude.” Other people outright dismissed the rumours, with one commenter writing, “Don’t buy the J. Aniston stuff, but this would be a shocking development for sure.” Another netizen added, “What exactly are we being distracted from? This is obviously insane! Obama and Aniston? However, if the news were 'true,' it would absolutely cause us to look elsewhere for a little while… Keep watching, don't get distracted!”

While the rumours may still be unsubstantiated, this is not the first time people have suspected the pair to be romantically linked. In an old episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! last October, Kimmel asked Aniston about a magazine cover that featured an image of her and Obama together, with “The Truth about Jen and Barack” written on it. Aniston laughed off the revelation that her manager had tipped her off about it. She then dismissed the rumours as nothing more than a fabricated story by a cheesy tabloid. “Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re just like, ‘Oh no, what’s it going to be?’ or the email saying, ‘Some cheesy tabloid is going to make up a story’… and then it’s that. I was not mad at it. That is absolutely untrue,” Aniston said. While there is no hard-backed proof that the two might be dating, these rumours keep resurfacing ever so often — what do you think about it?