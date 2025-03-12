Ariana Grande accused of plagiarising THIS artist’s song for her new album; critics ask, ‘homage or appropriation?’

Ariana Grande’s fans were buzzing with excitement this week as the singer announced the upcoming release of her new album set for March 28. The deluxe version, titled Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, is an expanded edition of her seventh studio album. In her Instagram post, she shared the news with an excited caption, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what’s to come. However, the excitement has been marred by a growing controversy regarding the album's cover artwork. Many fans and critics have noted striking similarities between Grande’s cover and one from American rapper Jhene Aiko’s Eternal Sunshine, which dropped six years ago as part of her album Souled Out. Ariana Grande and Jhene Aiko

The comparison centers around the visual concept. Aiko’s cover features a serene image of a woman floating toward a ray of sunshine, encapsulating a sense of tranquillity and self-discovery. Ariana’s new cover showcases a similar image but with a darker twist — leading many to wonder if there is a deeper connection between the two, or if the concept has simply been recycled for another artist’s work.

Netizens react

Social media has exploded with commentary on the situation, with fans offering mixed opinions. Some believe the similarities go beyond coincidence. One user commented, “Don’t get me wrong, I love both of their music, but like this is wildly similar.” Another asked, “Is it homage or appropriation?” Many others seemed to find it difficult to overlook the obvious parallels between the two works, questioning if Ariana’s album was a clear case of plagiarism. On the other hand, some defended Ariana, offering the explanation that both visuals might have been inspired by Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the 2004 movie about healing after heartbreak and finding new happiness. A fan wrote, “Both visuals were inspired by Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which is about finding happiness after forgetting a heartbreak. Jhene did it first, but since the idea wasn’t original, Ariana has the same right to use it too.”

Others acknowledged the idea wasn’t unique to Aiko, adding that the concept had been interpreted in different ways by different artists over time. Despite the back-and-forth, some users expressed frustration at the recurring theme in pop culture. One frustrated fan shared, “Sooo bored of this. Did we as a society run out of creativity or what?” The debate seems to come down to the interpretation of artistic homage versus cultural appropriation and how much credit one artist should give to another for similar visual concepts.

In any case, Ariana’s Eternal Sunshine Deluxe is poised to continue her successful journey in music. Fresh off her Oscar nomination for Wicked (2024) and with multiple Grammy nominations for the original Eternal Sunshine album, Ariana’s career is clearly flourishing. The album's release is highly anticipated by her devoted fan base, but the questions surrounding its cover will undoubtedly linger in the discussions leading up to its debut.