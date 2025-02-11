Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arjan Vailly singer Bhupinder Babbal confirms working on more Bollywood projects

ByYashika Mathur
Feb 11, 2025 03:21 PM IST

Bhupinder Babbal's voice in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal made him widely popular amongst Bollywood music lovers.

Punjabi folk singer Bhupinder Babbal’s music is well known in the regional music industry. But it was his song Arjan Vailly for the 2023 Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal (2023) that turned him into a household name across the country. This has left him with newfound zeal to work even harder.

Bhupinder Babbal's song Arjan Vailly made him a national celebrity.
Bhupinder Babbal's song Arjan Vailly made him a national celebrity.

When asked on the sidelines of the Kathakar International Storytellers Festival, if he has been working on more mainstream Bollywood songs, Bhupinder said, “Bilkul bana rahe hain aur ab aur bhi zyada mehnat kar rahe hain. (Absolutely making more Bollywood songs and doing a lot of hardwork)”

Also Read: No name of composer or lyricist on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal poster, lyricist Sameer Anjaan is angry: It is shameful

The Chandigarh-based singer also felt at a loss for words to describe the kind of appreciation that has come his way.

“A song becoming a hit is not a big deal. Lekin main jahan se nikal ke jahan pohocha hoon... attending these award shows... it’s something we only used to see on television!” he gushed.

“I am very happy that God has kept the doors of success open for me till now,” Bhupinder shared and continued, “Why this success was delayed is something only He knows. But I believe in doing my job and my hard work.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On