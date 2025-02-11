Arjan Vailly singer Bhupinder Babbal confirms working on more Bollywood projects

Punjabi folk singer Bhupinder Babbal’s music is well known in the regional music industry. But it was his song Arjan Vailly for the 2023 Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal (2023) that turned him into a household name across the country. This has left him with newfound zeal to work even harder. Bhupinder Babbal's song Arjan Vailly made him a national celebrity.

When asked on the sidelines of the Kathakar International Storytellers Festival, if he has been working on more mainstream Bollywood songs, Bhupinder said, “Bilkul bana rahe hain aur ab aur bhi zyada mehnat kar rahe hain. (Absolutely making more Bollywood songs and doing a lot of hardwork)”

The Chandigarh-based singer also felt at a loss for words to describe the kind of appreciation that has come his way.

“A song becoming a hit is not a big deal. Lekin main jahan se nikal ke jahan pohocha hoon... attending these award shows... it’s something we only used to see on television!” he gushed.

“I am very happy that God has kept the doors of success open for me till now,” Bhupinder shared and continued, “Why this success was delayed is something only He knows. But I believe in doing my job and my hard work.”