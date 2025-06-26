Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: When Malaika Arora danced on Chaiyya Chaiyya at her then-boyfriend’s birthday; watch

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today. In the last 13 years of his acting career, Arjun has seen many highs and lows. While some of his releases couldn't quite impress the audience, other masterpieces such as Ishaqzaade (2012) and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021) left a lasting impact. Apart from his career graph, another reason why Arjun has been a constant in the news is his love life. In 2016, Arjun started dating Malaika Arora. After setting couple goals for many years, the two parted ways last year. Well, today on Arjun’s birthday, let’s look back at their happier times. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Two years ago on Arjun Kapoor’s 38th birthday, his friends and family came together under one roof to celebrate his special day. What made the occasion even more special was an inside video from the star-studded bash where his then-girlfriend Malaika Arora burnt the dance floor with her sexy moves and thumkas. Dressed in a white bodycon sleeveless midi dress by Loewe with a floral pattern over it, Malaika grooved on her iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan’s 1998 film Dil Se. If you thought her dance with SRK was fire, wait till you watch this throwback video from Arjun’s birthday bash:

Back in October last year, Arjun confirmed his break up with Malaika after dating for 8 long years. During the promotions of his 2024 film Singham Again, where Arjun portrayed the role of a deadly antagonist named Zubair Hafeez aka Danger Lanka, the actor shared the news in an interaction with fans. When the crowd chanted Malaika’s name and asked how she is, Arjun had replied, “Nahi nahi abhi single hun, relax karo.” Meanwhile, his director Rohit Shetty and his co-star Tiger Shroff were left in splits in the background.

Today on Arjun’s 40th birthday, we wish the actor love, happiness and success!