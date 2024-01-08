Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora: All’s well in their paradise

Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are once again in news with a report claiming that they parted ways sometimes back and are now giving their relationship a second chance. However, we have learnt that there was never any trouble in their love paradise, and are going strong. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship official in 2019

Recently, a report stated that Arjun and Malaika “had decided to go their separate ways two months back, but soon decided to give their relationship a second chance and reconciled”. In fact, the report further claimed that the reason behind their break-up was that one of them wanted to take their relationship to the next level by getting married, the other was not sure about the same.

When we got in touch with our sources close to the couple, they dismissed all such claims, calling it “bizarre and a figment of someone’s imagination”.

“All these reports are completely baseless, and just a figment of someone’s very vivid imagination. They never parted ways, so there is no question of giving their relationship a second chance,” says the source.

Since last year, the rumours around their breakup have been cropping up every now, following which they made several appearances together to shut down the reports in a subtle way.

Now, the source shares, “The rumours just come up from nowhere. When people see that they are posting some solo stuff, they come to the conjecture that they have parted ways. Malaika went on a vacation with her sister, Amrita, and people assumed that they had split. How absurd is it?”.

“They are going strong,” says the source, “The claims that they had commitment issues are also baseless. They have been together for so long, why would they have commitment trouble all of a sudden. They are committed to each other, and have no issue in this regard”.

After this resurfaced, Kapoor was spotted visiting Arora’s house, and in fact Arora also shared a happy picture with Kapoor on Instagram Stories, seemingly shunning the claims in their own cryptic way.

They have been dating for several years, and made their relationship official in 2019. They have often used social media to engage in PDA, setting couple goals.