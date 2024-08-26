Arti Singh rubbishes divorce rumours with husband Dipak Chauhan: Koi trouble in paradise nahi hai

Actor Arti Singh recently took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her Rakhi celebrations with cousin Ragini Khanna and her maternal uncle, actor Govinda's children, Yashvardhan and Tina at the latter's Mumbai residence. In one of the pictures, Govinda’s wife, Sunita, was spotted in the background. The gathering was particularly noteworthy as it hinted at the end of a long-standing rift between Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek. A file photo of Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan

Speaking about the get-together, Arti, who tied the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25, tells us, "I had gone to tie Rakhi to Yash. I met Sunita Maami; she loved me and was happy for me. Maama too was very happy for me and Dipak. He came for our wedding in April, that was a big deal for me. I wish maami bhi aati but koi nahi. Ab bas sab theek ho jaaye."

Addressing recent rumours about a split with Chauhan, Arti expresses her frustration and says that she doesn't "understand how these rumours start". "I was very upset when these reports surfaced. But main aise logon ko mera nazar pattu maanti hu. We are happy, koi trouble in paradise nahi hain," she says.

Singh, who marked her four-month anniversary on Sunday, tells us that she had the wedding of her dreams. "Jaisa socha tha vaisa hi hua. We didn't want a big fat wedding. I wanted a simple wedding at ISKON and that's what we did. I am very happy,” she adds. When asked if anything had changed post her wedding, Arti says "There have been no changes at all. I sometimes ask myself, 'Haaye, kya sach mein meri shaadi hogayi hai?' There is no pressure at all. Dipak is chill and we are like friends. When you become friends, everything becomes easy."

Days after the wedding, the couple embarked on a month-long trip to Paris and Greece. Ask her about it and the 39-year-old fondly recalls their time, and notes, “I visited Paris for the second time recently. On my first trip, I had bought a lock with the promise that I would return with my husband to place it on the bridge—and that's exactly what we did. I've always dreamed of capturing a kissing photo under the Eiffel Tower, so I was thrilled to finally do that. It was his first time in Paris, and my first visit to Greece, so we both had an amazing time exploring these beautiful places.”