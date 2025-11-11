Edit Profile
    ‘Aryan Khan is a very special kid’: Arshad Warsi opens up about his The Ba***ds of Bollywood director and viral cameo

    Arshad Warsi’s success as Ghafoor was all thanks to Aryan Khan’s sharp direction and vision

    Published on: Nov 11, 2025 6:14 PM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
    Arshad Warsi may have appeared in only a few scenes of Aryan Khan’s debut web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood , but his character, Ghafoor has most fans in a chokehold. The actor, known for effortlessly blending humour and grit, says the credit for the role’s impact belongs entirely to Aryan Khan.

    Arshad Warsi and Aryan Khan
    Speaking to The Times of India, Arshad said, “Aryan (Khan), the director of the series, is a very special kid. He is one of those directors who has a movie playing in his head. I did a small part in the series because I like him and Shah Rukh. But the outcome was huge. And working with him I realised that he is one of those directors whom you listen to when he speaks and act on it.”

    The actor went on to explain that nothing about his performance was spontaneous. “Nothing what you saw in my character was impromptu, it was all scripted and envisioned by Aryan. The success of the song and my character Ghafoor is due to Aryan,” he added, emphasising that the young filmmaker had a strong creative vision from the start.

    About the Ba**ds of Bollywood

    Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds of Bollywood takes a darkly comic look at fame, power, and ambition in the Hindi film industry. The series stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol, along with surprise cameos from stars like Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, and Sara Ali Khan.

