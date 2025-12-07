Aryan Khan reveals he dubbed for Salman Khan, shares experience of working with Shah Rukh in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Following in the footsteps of his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, star kid Aryan Khan entered the Indian film industry. But unlike his father SRK and sister Suhana Khan, Aryan’s interests lie behind the camera, on the director’s chair. This year, he proved he has the same creative gene as his daddy dearest when Aryan made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood . The sharp yet respectful satire on the Hindi film industry won hearts, with impeccable performances, a killer storyline and epic cameos. Well, in his latest interview, Aryan opened up about two special appearances in his series — that of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh’s.

In an interview with GQ, Aryan Khan revealed that he was the voice behind Salman Khan’s iconic cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood . For that moment, the director turned into Bhaijaan’s voice mimic. Aryan shared, “Fun fact, in the show when Salman Khan says, ‘What party? Bullshit party,’ that’s actually me.” Aryan also opened up about working with Shah Rukh Khan in the series. SRK was absolutely hilarious as himself, and the team had quite a lot of fun shooting his scene. Talking about his father, Aryan shared, “He’s the easiest person to work with.” The star kid turned director went on to add, “He knows exactly what to do, how to do it. And when he’s on set, everyone else behaves exceptionally well.”

Well, after a successful first season, fans are now eagerly waiting for The Ba***ds of Bollywood Season 2, starring Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh and Rajat Bedi. But what other projects is Aryan busy with? Answering the question, Aryan shared, “I have two or three projects I want to develop, but nothing’s locked in yet. This year is about sitting down, writing, and shaping whatever comes after.”

We wish Aryan Khan all the best!