Asha Bhosle stood for 3 hours and recorded the song: Sudeep Banerji on recording with the late singer a few months ago

The passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle today has shaken the entire nation, leaving a big void that can never be filled. While the grief of the loss is quite big, Ghazal singer Sudeep Banerji feels a sense of gratitude that he got to work with the legend again just a few months ago, and he is filled with only praises as he remembers recording with her.

Sudeep Banerji on Asha Bhosle (Photo: Instagram)

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Sharing the memories he made with Asha Bhosle, Sudeep Banerji informs, “I just recorded a song with her a few months back and when I started working with Asha ji, the biggest thing I realised was that itni badi singer ho ke bhi, the way she behaved with the music director was amazing. These legends give so much respect.”

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling further, he adds, “She used to call me at her house and sit with me for hours, learning the words, the tunes and small nuances of the song, which usually most of the singers nowadays don't do. They ask for the sing to be sent on Whatsapp, saying they will record it post that. But she was old school and wanted to work on it with the team.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling further, he adds, “She used to call me at her house and sit with me for hours, learning the words, the tunes and small nuances of the song, which usually most of the singers nowadays don't do. They ask for the sing to be sent on Whatsapp, saying they will record it post that. But she was old school and wanted to work on it with the team.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This wasn't the first time though Sudeep collaborated with Asha tai, but he was surprised by her yet again this time. “I worked with her the first time when she was in her mid-80s, but now when we recorded, she was 92 and I was expecting, maybe she'll be weak or may not come for the recording, but she said she will come to the studio,” he reveals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This wasn't the first time though Sudeep collaborated with Asha tai, but he was surprised by her yet again this time. “I worked with her the first time when she was in her mid-80s, but now when we recorded, she was 92 and I was expecting, maybe she'll be weak or may not come for the recording, but she said she will come to the studio,” he reveals. {{/usCountry}}

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The ghazal singer goes on to recalls her caring nature towards him too. “As usual, before the recording, we had a sitting at ger home and she fed us. She was a fantastic cook and she used to enjoy cooking more than singing. I'm a Bengali, so she used to speak to me in Bangla,” he shared, adding that seeing her at work in the studio just mesmerised him: “When we went to the studio, most people at this age can't even walk properly, but that lady stood and recorded the song for three hours, without any support. She asked if I want anything extra in the song, she was so positive and professional. Aaj ki generation ko ye unse seekhna chahiye.”

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Sudeep adds that while they wanted to release the song with her present, coming out with the song now will be a bit of a bittersweet experience.

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