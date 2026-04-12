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Asha Bhosle stood for 3 hours and recorded the song: Sudeep Banerji on recording with the late singer a few months ago

Ghazal singer Sudeep Banerji recalls recording with Asha Bhosle just a few months ago, what set her apart and how releasing the song will be bittersweet now

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 07:13 pm IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
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The passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle today has shaken the entire nation, leaving a big void that can never be filled. While the grief of the loss is quite big, Ghazal singer Sudeep Banerji feels a sense of gratitude that he got to work with the legend again just a few months ago, and he is filled with only praises as he remembers recording with her.

Sudeep Banerji on Asha Bhosle (Photo: Instagram)

Sharing the memories he made with Asha Bhosle, Sudeep Banerji informs, “I just recorded a song with her a few months back and when I started working with Asha ji, the biggest thing I realised was that itni badi singer ho ke bhi, the way she behaved with the music director was amazing. These legends give so much respect.”

The ghazal singer goes on to recalls her caring nature towards him too. “As usual, before the recording, we had a sitting at ger home and she fed us. She was a fantastic cook and she used to enjoy cooking more than singing. I'm a Bengali, so she used to speak to me in Bangla,” he shared, adding that seeing her at work in the studio just mesmerised him: “When we went to the studio, most people at this age can't even walk properly, but that lady stood and recorded the song for three hours, without any support. She asked if I want anything extra in the song, she was so positive and professional. Aaj ki generation ko ye unse seekhna chahiye.”

Sudeep adds that while they wanted to release the song with her present, coming out with the song now will be a bit of a bittersweet experience.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Asha Bhosle stood for 3 hours and recorded the song: Sudeep Banerji on recording with the late singer a few months ago
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Asha Bhosle stood for 3 hours and recorded the song: Sudeep Banerji on recording with the late singer a few months ago
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