Delhi looks forward to ghazal evening at Safdarjung Tomb

New Delhi

The historic Safdarjung Tomb is set to echo with the timeless refrains of ghazal music this Friday, as the Shaam-e-Ghazal cultural evening is set to take hold of Delhi.

Organised by the Sabhyata Foundation, in collaboration with Serendipity Arts, its debut cultural evening is conceived as an immersive celebration of music and poetry. The event will mark the beginning of Sabhyata Foundation’s cultural initiatives as part of its stewardship of Delhi’s monuments, while also commemorating a decade of Serendipity Arts’ contribution to the creative landscape.

Organisers said the event’s concept goes beyond performance and seeks to re-imagine heritage as a living cultural space. “I believe each one of us, particularly those who have benefited most from the opportunities India has provided, have a sacred responsibility to give back, through cultural stewardship. Preserving a monument and bringing it alive while celebrating our culture are not acts of nostalgia, but of nation building,” said Puneet Dalmiya, patron of Sabhyata Foundation.

“Following the success of our cultural evening at Purana Qila, hosting our first programme at the historic Safdarjung Tomb marks another important step in our journey to celebrate and revitalise India’s heritage and culture,” Dalmiya said.

Curated by tabla virtuoso Bickram Ghosh, the evening will feature celebrated singers Pratibha Singh Baghel and Prithvi Gandharv, who will bring alive the lyrical magic of ghazal legends Ghulam Ali, Mehdi Hasan, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Pankaj Udhas and Jagjit Singh, among others. The performances aim to blend classical sensibilities with a contemporary touch, creating an atmosphere that bridges generations and resonates with both purists and modern audiences.

Over the past few years, Sabhyata Foundation has hosted heritage engagement through experiences like the Jai Hind Sound and Light Show at the Red Fort, Matrubhumi projection mapping, and large-scale festivals under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Under the Government of India’s Adopt a Heritage 2.0 initiative, the foundation has been entrusted with the upkeep and promotion of four of Delhi’s most historic sites: Purana Qila, Humayun’s Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb, and Mehrauli Archaeological Park.