Asha Negi: People still have issue with us being TV actors

Actor Asha Negi was last seen on screen two years ago in Abhay season 3. Ask her for the reason behind her absence since, and she says, “I have been doing projects but one of them, which I shot for two years back, hasn't released. I hope it releases this year. Other than that, there are two more releases to happen this year.” Asha Negi on her career

The 34-year-old made her film debut in 2020 with filmmaker Anurag Basu’s Ludo. Since then, she hasn’t announced any other film project. When asked if there is any other film in the pipeline, she replies, “Not as of now, but I will keep trying,” adding that she is happy with the kind of work coming her way. “It's been some time since my debut with Ludo, but I have been doing web series. I have been getting great work and I have been busy. I am not compromising on my work quality and doing the things that I actually want to do,” she says.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Negi admits that having come from TV, getting good work on other mediums has been challenging for her. She says, “We do face roadblocks and discrimination, it's just not on the face. A lot of people still have issues with us being television actors. That does hamper a little, but I don't like to think about it. I like to focus on the positives. Yes, I have done TV and that's how people know me. I just hope there comes a time when people stop seeing that and just see you for your talent and what you have to offer.”

But is there a plan to return to TV? The actor says, “I don't have that kind of patience anymore. I also feel the creativity also gets hampered in such schedules. I need to do one project for a couple of months and then have a break and do something different. That isn't there in television.”