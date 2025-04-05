Ashtami Special: Manasi Parekh, Nandish Sandhu and other celebs walk down memory lane

The eighth day of Navratre today, Ashtami marks an auspicious time for those celebrating the festival. Television celebrities recall what their fondest childhood memories of the festival and it is safe to say that the lip-smacking halwa puri and channe get a special mention in everyone's core growing up memories! Television celebs recall their fondest memory of celebrating Ashtami.

Manasi Parekh

Manasi Parekh says Ashtami celebrations during childhood meant going back to her roots.

As Gujaratis and artistes who perform on all nine nights, Navratri has been an important part of our lives [my family’s]. As a child, I have the fondest memories of Ashtami puja with the entire family coming together to celebrate. For me, Navratri and Ashtami always meant following my roots, tradition and culture. I participated in every tradition with all my heart — be it helping prepare for the puja or the prasad.

Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre recalls her favourite part about Ashtami puja.

Ashtami has always been a special celebration for us, filled with joy and traditions. A fun fact is that, according to the tithi, my birthday also falls on Ashtami! Since we Brahmins follow the tithi for celebrations, it makes my birthday even more special. At home, we make delicious puran poli and observe fast and this also makes for one of my core childhood memories. To wake up early and help my family with preparations of puja and eventually the entire family would gather for it. Navratre are very special for me and I try to continue the traditions that I have seen since childhood.

Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik remembers helping her parents make Ashtami prasad.

Ashtami memories take me back to my childhood, which meant performing skits and dances on Robindro shongeet. Since my mother is Bengali and my father Rajasthani, I fluctuated between cultures and traditions, embracing both. A core memory for me has been eating halwa puri that my parents cooked and inviting the Kanjaks home. This has become such an important memory that now I make it a point to cook everything on my own every Ashtami.

Shivangi Verma

Shivangi Verma's core memories are decorating Mata Rani’s idol,

Ashtami has always been a special part of my childhood. I have the best memories of those days — decorating Mata Rani’s idol, singing bhajans, and performing a new aarti every day. What made it even more fun was that I, my cousins and friends would dress up in traditional outfits and celebrate with so much excitement. The energy and devotion during this time were truly magical. Even now, whenever Ashtami comes around, I feel that same joy and connection to my roots.

Nandish Singh Sandhu

For Nandish, Ashtami meant spending quality time with his parents.

One of my fondest memories of Ashtami from childhood is how our home would always come alive with tradition and warmth. My mother observed a fast and dressed up in a saree on Ashtami. She would then prepare a delicious spread — halwa, chana, puri, kaddu ki sabzi, and kheer. Papa would be in the kitchen helping her fry the puris, while Onkar (his late brother) and I would help serve food to the young girls who came over. After the meal, mom would give each girl a small gift and then we’d all gather for the puja. She would call Onkar and me to join her, and it always felt so special. I particularly remember how I could never resist going back for more of the kaddu ki sabzi and puri with kheer — it was just too good! These little moments, filled with food, laughter, and devotion, have stayed with me.