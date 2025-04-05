Ram Navami 2025: Why devotees prepare bhog of poori, halwa and kala chana on Ashtami/Navami

Rama Navami is a significant Hindu festival that marks the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Vishnu, who is widely revered for his righteousness, virtuous character, and exemplary leadership. This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on Sunday, April 6. Rama Navami, celebrated on April 6, marks Lord Rama's birth.(Pinterest)

On this day, those observing the Navratri fast traditionally break it by serving a special bhog to young girls consisting of Poori, Sooji Halwa, and Sookhe Kale Chane. Here's a look at the significance behind this cherished food tradition. (Also read: Ram Navami 2025: When is it? Know correct date, time, shubh muhurat and rituals of Hindu festival )

Spiritual significance of Ashtami and Navami

The eighth (Ashtami) and ninth (Navami) days of Navratri are among the most sacred. These days are dedicated to Goddess Durga's fiercest and most powerful forms, like Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. Many devotees choose to conclude their fast on one of these two days, depending on their customs.

The bhog served during Kanya Pujan, consisting of Sooji Halwa, Sookhe Kale Chane, and Poori, symbolises devotion, nourishment, and abundance. (Pinterest)

One of the most important rituals on these days is Kanya Pujan, where nine young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the Nav Durga. These girls are seen as embodiments of divine feminine energy and are offered food, gifts, and respect.

Why are bhog of poori, halwa and kala chane offered?

Each item in this trio of bhog isn’t just a meal but also carries a symbolic meaning:

Sooji halwa: Made with semolina, ghee, and sugar, halwa is sweet, soft, and nourishing. It represents the sweetness of devotion and the blessings that come with pure intentions.

Sookhe kale chane: Black chickpeas are rich in protein and considered sattvik (pure). They symbolise strength, nourishment, and spiritual discipline which are perfect for ending a fast.

Poori: Deep-fried wheat bread, often made in ghee, is a festive staple. It represents fullness, celebration, and abundance.

Together, this combination is believed to be a balanced sattvik meal that pleases the goddess and brings blessings of good health and prosperity.

Ritual of Kanya Pujan

During Kanya Pujan, devotees invite nine young girls (often between the ages of 2 and 10) into their homes. Their feet are washed, they’re offered prayers, and then they’re served the traditional bhog. Sometimes, a young boy (known as Langur) is also invited as a symbolic protector of the girls.

The ritual is rooted in the belief that by worshipping these young girls, one is worshipping the divine mother herself. The joy and innocence of children are seen as pure and spiritually potent.