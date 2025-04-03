When is Ram Navami? Know correct date, time, shubh muhurat and rituals

Ram Navami 2025: The auspicious day is almost here. Every year, Ram Navami is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. It commemorates the birth anniversary of lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The special day is marked by bhajans, processions and chanting. Also read | Happy Ram Navami 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones Ram Navami will be observed on April 6.(Pinterest)

When is Ram Navami? Know date and time

Every year, devotees of Lord Rama wait with bated breath to mark the celebrations of Ram Navami. According to Drik Panchang, Lord Rama was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. He took birth during the Madhyahna period, which is the middle part of the day. Hence, every year, Ram Navami’s date is decided based on the timings. This year, Ram Navami will be observed on April 6.

Ram Navami shubh muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, Navami Tithi will begin at 07:26 PM on April 5, 2025 and end at 07:22 PM on April 6, 2025.

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat will start at 11:08 AM and end at 1:39 PM. The Madhyahna muhurat is considered the most auspicious time of the day to perform the rituals of Ram Navami, offer puja to Lord Rama and mark the auspicious day with devotion and dedication.

Grand processions with Lord Rama's idol are taken out on Ram Navami.(Pinterest)

Ram Navami rituals:

Ram Navami celebrations start in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Lord Rama’s birthplace and then is celebrated in other parts of the country. Devotees of Lord Rama start the day by taking a holy dip in the Sarayu river and then observing fast from morning to night. They also take out large processions with decorated idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman through the streets.

In temples, bhajans, recitations of Ramayana, and puja and havan are performed. Dramatic narrations of Ramayana are done in many places to narrate the bravery and valour of Lord Rama against King Ravana.