Avatar: Fire and Ash First Reviews: Fans laud the third instalment, say it ‘outdoes everything that came before it’

On Tuesday, Los Angeles hosted the world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The red carpet saw director James Cameron alongside franchise leads Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and Sigourney Weaver. They were joined by Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Edie Falco, Miley Cyrus, and several others.

Sixteen years after James Cameron first introduced audiences to the lush world of Pandora, the saga continues with Avatar: Fire and Ash , the third instalment in the record-breaking series. Following the success of Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), anticipation for the next chapter has reached fever pitch, especially as first review pour in from satisfied fans.

As Jake Sully and Neytiri mourn the death of their son Neteyam, they are drawn into a war that blurs the boundaries between right and wrong, human and Na’vi. The film is said to challenge the franchise’s moral core, exploring grief, vengeance, and faith against a breathtaking but perilous new backdrop.

Set in a fiery, volcanic biome, Avatar: Fire and Ash introduces fans to the Ash People, or Mangkwan clan, a new Na’vi tribe that lives amid molten rock and smoke. Led by the fierce Varang, the tribe reportedly aligns with human forces under Colonel Quaritch, creating a tense Na’vi-versus-Na’vi conflict — a first for the series.

Running for 197 minutes, the movie promises to expand the mythology of Pandora while delivering the signature scale and visual grandeur that have come to define Cameron’s filmmaking.

First reactions: ‘A visual feast’, ‘the best of the trilogy so far’ The first reactions to Avatar: Fire and Ash following the Los Angeles premiere have been overwhelmingly positive. One early viewer wrote, “AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH is a visual feast that somehow outdoes everything that came before it. The story takes bold swings, lands surprises you’d never expect, and proves James Cameron is still operating on a different level. Hard to believe, but it’s the best of the trilogy so far.”

Another fan shared, “Second time I’ve walked into an Avatar sequel thinking this is going to be disappointing and I’m prepared for that, and left thinking holy shit that was INCREDIBLE. I loved Fire and Ash.” A third review read, “AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH is the darkest and dreamiest of the three, with epic action foiling a nearly Biblical rumination on tested faith and loss. If it spends too much time messily restaging series highs, it’s only to come full circle. Frustrating, exhilarating and transcendent.”