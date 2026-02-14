Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani’s first married Valentine:I think the excitement is different—in a meaningful way

After tying the knot last September, actor Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day with a sense of serenity that far outweighs the typical holiday hype. “I think the excitement is different—in a deeper, calmer, more meaningful way,” Avika shares. “It’s not just about celebrating love anymore; it’s about celebrating us, our partnership, and the little life we’re building together.” Avika and Milind

​While the pair are “quietly planning surprises” for each other, they are bypassing grand gestures for intimacy. In fact, their most significant gift arrived a week early during a film shoot: a kitten they rescued from stray dogs. They’ve named her Sheree in memory of Avika’s late pet, Shiroo. “You can say we are now parents to this little one,” she adds, noting that presence matters far more to them than presents. “The decision to rescue Sheree, rather than exchange traditional gifts, is a perfect reflection of our shared values, grounding their relationship in kindness and responsibility.”

​For this couple, romance is found in the mundane. “Romance isn’t just grand gestures—it’s sharing silences, laughing over nothing, supporting each other on hard days, and still wanting to hold hands at the end of it all,” Avika explains. This bond has been further strengthened by their love for travel, which she believes “teaches patience, teamwork, and appreciation” by pulling them away from daily routines. As they look toward the future, the couple remains focused on the simple comfort of being “safe, understood, and chosen every day.”

Avika emphasises that marriage has brought a peaceful stability, replacing the butterflies of dating with a deep understanding, “As we look toward the future, as a couple we remain focused on the simple comfort of being safe, understood, and chosen every day.”



The couple were most recently seen together as participants on the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga.