Exclusive | Avika Gor rubbishes pregnancy rumours: It's really funny

Putting an end to recent social media speculation about her pregnancy, actor Avika Gor has rubbished the rumours. The posts doing the rounds suggested the couple was soon to be parents, just four months after her marriage to entrepreneur Milind Chandwani. Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani. (Instagram)



"No, [it's] not true at all, it’s news to me too," the actor said, speaking to us exclusively. She added that the baseless reports did not upset her. "It has not angered me. In fact, it is very funny that such news is being spread with so much conviction. Yes, Milind and I did have a hearty laugh on it.”



Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, who announced their engagement in June 2025, tied the knot on September 30, 2025. The couple chose to celebrate their wedding on the sets of the reality show Pati, Patnii Aur Panga, making it a star-studded event.

On her wedding Avika said, "The decision was a way to include my fans. I feel truly blessed to have had the opportunity to celebrate my wedding on such a grand scale. My main intention was to make my fans a part of my special day, and I'm so happy that it actually happened," she said about the decision.