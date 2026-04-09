Avinash Tiwary on the lack of family entertainer: We've stopped thinking about making films for people in this bandwidth

Actor Avinash Tiwary is quite happy and proud of his filmography, but he admits that there is one genre he feels is missing, and that is a family entertainer. With his upcoming film, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, he is aiming to fill that void, and he reflected on why there is a lack of such films in the Hindi film industry on a whole.

Avinash Tiwary(Photo: Instagram)

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At the trailer launch of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Avinash Tiwary was asked about the lack of family entertainers being made in Bollywood. Reflecting on the reasons behind that, he said, “Bahut acchhi filmein bann rahi hain, aur jo bann rahi hain wo hum jaa ke dekh bhi rahe hain, aur dekhna bhi chahiye. But if I think on the whole, there are a lot migrants in Mumbai. People travel from various places here, they go out with friends and partners, so the concept of joint families have reduced due to migration.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also added, “There is also the ticket prices and we have somewhere stopped thinking about making films for people in this bandwidth. Even at my own house, I asked my bhabhi ki aapne bachhon ko meri kaun si film dikhayi hai. She said , ek mein to tu paagal ho raha hai (Laila Majnu), ek mein chudail aa gayi (Bulbull) to ye bachhe logon ko kaise dikhayein. So, I realised that the kids at my own home are not watching my films.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also added, “There is also the ticket prices and we have somewhere stopped thinking about making films for people in this bandwidth. Even at my own house, I asked my bhabhi ki aapne bachhon ko meri kaun si film dikhayi hai. She said , ek mein to tu paagal ho raha hai (Laila Majnu), ek mein chudail aa gayi (Bulbull) to ye bachhe logon ko kaise dikhayein. So, I realised that the kids at my own home are not watching my films.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The realisation hit Avinash hard. “Main bhi bahut show off kar raha tha ki bahut alag alag kaam kiye hain maine. Par kahin hamari soch se hi wo cheez gayab hoti ja rahi hai, family as an idea. The perspective has slightly shifted to more individualistic. With this film, our hope is to get the families back to the theatre,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The realisation hit Avinash hard. “Main bhi bahut show off kar raha tha ki bahut alag alag kaam kiye hain maine. Par kahin hamari soch se hi wo cheez gayab hoti ja rahi hai, family as an idea. The perspective has slightly shifted to more individualistic. With this film, our hope is to get the families back to the theatre,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Avinash recalled that the last film he went and watched with his family was the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. “Uske baad kitna samay ho gaya hai koi film aaye jise parivar ke saath jaa ke dekh sakein. I don't know why we aren't looking at it. We say the tickets are not selling, but if we make a family film, one ticket turns to six if the whole family comes. If I am making a film, why won't I cater to this, why this thought isn't there, I don't understand,” he ended.

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