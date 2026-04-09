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Avinash Tiwary on the lack of family entertainer: We've stopped thinking about making films for people in this bandwidth

Gearing up for the release of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Avinash Tiwary opened up on the lack of family entertainers being made in Bollywood, and the reason behind it

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 03:36 pm IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
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Actor Avinash Tiwary is quite happy and proud of his filmography, but he admits that there is one genre he feels is missing, and that is a family entertainer. With his upcoming film, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, he is aiming to fill that void, and he reflected on why there is a lack of such films in the Hindi film industry on a whole.

Avinash Tiwary(Photo: Instagram)

At the trailer launch of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Avinash Tiwary was asked about the lack of family entertainers being made in Bollywood. Reflecting on the reasons behind that, he said, “Bahut acchhi filmein bann rahi hain, aur jo bann rahi hain wo hum jaa ke dekh bhi rahe hain, aur dekhna bhi chahiye. But if I think on the whole, there are a lot migrants in Mumbai. People travel from various places here, they go out with friends and partners, so the concept of joint families have reduced due to migration.”

Avinash recalled that the last film he went and watched with his family was the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. “Uske baad kitna samay ho gaya hai koi film aaye jise parivar ke saath jaa ke dekh sakein. I don't know why we aren't looking at it. We say the tickets are not selling, but if we make a family film, one ticket turns to six if the whole family comes. If I am making a film, why won't I cater to this, why this thought isn't there, I don't understand,” he ended.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Avinash Tiwary on the lack of family entertainer: We've stopped thinking about making films for people in this bandwidth
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Avinash Tiwary on the lack of family entertainer: We've stopped thinking about making films for people in this bandwidth
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