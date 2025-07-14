Avinash Tiwary opens up on the delayed success of his work: It is something I have not been able to understand

Avinash Tiwary recently wrapped up the shoot of Ginny Weds Sunny 2, which marks his first solo commercial film that will come in theatres after Laila Majnu in 2018. While in the past two years, he has tasted success with shows like Bambai Meri Jaan, Khakee and Kaala, and films like Madgaon Express (2024) and Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (2024), the actor still feels something is lacking. Avinash Tiwary(Photo: Instagram)

“Sab kuch hote hote kuch bhi fatt kyun nahin raha hai, I am not understanding. Most of my works, they've almost been loved by everyone who have seen it, but why only few have seen, it is something I have not been able to understand. It feels like every work that I do, it doesn't get its due at that point and then it happens later. Apne yahaan jab tak Mumbai mein aawaz nahi hoti, logon ko pata hi nahi chalta ki kuch hua hai,” Avinash Tiwary says.

Ask him if having more OTT projects in recent times pushed him to choose a theatrical with Ginny Weds Sunny 2 so as to get away from the ‘OTT actor’ tag and he agrees. “The OTT actor tag only happened because there was COVID but I was looking at doing theatricals. And last year, I was doing a couple of films, which kind of didn’t take off and that’s when I realised I need to take control of things to create a distinction that I'm not just only on one platform,” he says.

The actor reveals, “I was supposed to do a big Excel film which didn’t take off last year, but theatre is going to be a larger part of my filmography. If I want to have any relevance in this country as an actor, I need to be in the theatre. I have two films which came in theatres and both worked last year, be it Madgaon Express or Laila Majnu. It happened in the present scenario where in theatres, people don't know what's going to work. Thus, I need to go and build on it. I look at this phase of my career as a building phase.”

But he has equal commitment and respect for the web space too: “I have always looked at OTT as an opportunity to reach out to the audiences around the world. But theatre is the way to ensure that I have connectivity and relatability with the people in India,” he ends.