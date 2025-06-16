Avinash Tiwary reacts to female fan secretly recording his video in the gym: It was sweet but we should value privacy

A video of Avinash Tiwary recently surfaced as a female fan secretly recorded him working out in the gym. The fan named Arpita Thapa captioned it saying, “Mtlb sorry @avinashtiwary15 for the sneaky clicks.” The actor even reshared the video on his Story writing, “Wasn’t part of my fitness plan.” However, other users started calling the girl out for invading his privacy. Avinash Tiwary on his fan's video(Photos: Instagram)

Reacting to the incident, Avinash Tiwary says, “First of all, we do need to value each other’s space, and this is what I told the girl who made that video also.” Sharing details of his conversation with her, he says, “She was getting a lot of bashing and I told her don't worry, don't listen to people because I know she came with love, and she is not a threat to me. But this can encourage a lot of people to do things like this.:

Avinash adds, “I would always say that privacy is important. I didn't want somebody to make a video like that. But I told her that now that you have made it, I know it has come because of love, and I respect that. It is sweet, but it seems a slightly stupid thing to do honestly.”

Talking about the bashing Arpita received online, especially from men who questioned what if the genders were reversed, the actor says, “The boys are commenting saying, ‘hum kardein agar ye gender reverse, to?’ But tum ho threat duniya ke liye, ladkiyon ke liye. If such boys stalk someone, they are a threat to them, so there is a distinction.” However, he adds, “I think it is sweet but at the same time, I do feel that we should value privacy. It is important.”

The video, however, gave an insight into Avinash’s fitness regime. Ask him if he is bulking up for some role and he shares, “I was always into the fitness journey, it’s just that I change it for the parts that I would play. But unfortunately, in our industry, we don't recognise and value it. People think discipline is only when someone is carrying that one particular body type. Jo har kirdar ke liye body change karta hai, uske discipline ke baare mein koi baat nahi karta hai.”

He adds, “Very few people in our industry have been able to transform like that. The kind of transformations Randeep Hooda has put his body through, it is never valued. But a six-pack would be valued. The hard work of that six-pack person is talked about, but the hard work that Randeep does to keep shifting from one to the other character isn’t realised. Our industry is unaware of these things because yahaan pe wahi cheezein chalti hain jo chalti aa rahi hain. Who looks good in vanity is what matters.”

Sharing what fitness means to him, Avinash says, “For me, it’s about maintaining a body that will go and do its job as an actor for different parts. Yes, there is a certain amount of desirability and representability that I would want to have. But beyond that, it is only a medium to ensure that my character reaches out to the audience. I look at it this way, and I hope the audiences and the industry also start valuing it.”