Randeep Hooda’s Kanha National Park trip with wife Lin Laishram is straight out of a dream: Here's how to plan yours

Randeep Hooda is a travel enthusiast, and whenever he's not shooting, he loves exploring new places. Quite active on social media, the actor often shares glimpses of his travel diaries with his Instagram family. His latest adventure took him to Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh, and his jungle book is sure to spark your wanderlust. (Also read: Valley of Flowers opens for 2025 season: From dates, timings to entry fees, here’s everything you need to know ) Inspired by Randeep Hooda’s Kanha National Park trip? Check out tips to plan yours.(Instagram/@randeephooda)

Randeep Hooda’s stylish jungle escape

On June 2, Randeep Hooda shared a carousel of pictures from his Kanha trip on Instagram, captioning it, "Just us, the forest breeze, and some unforgettable Kanha vibes." He was accompanied by his wife, actor Lin Laishram.

In the photos, Randeep looks dashing in a blue T-shirt layered with a white open linen shirt and beige pants. He completed the look with stylish sunglasses and posed against the breathtaking jungle backdrop. In another photo, he's seen with Lin, who kept it comfy in a beige shirt and relaxed blue pants.

How to plan your Kanha National Park adventure

If you're inspired by Randeep's jungle getaway and want to plan your own Kanha National Park adventure, here are some quick tips to help you get started:

1. Best time to visit: October to June is ideal, with peak wildlife sightings from March to May.

2. How to reach: The nearest airport is in Jabalpur (around 160 km away), and the closest railway station is Gondia. From there, taxis and buses are easily available.

3. Where to stay: Choose from eco-resorts, forest lodges, or budget homestays near the park's Kisli or Mukki gates. Booking in advance is recommended during peak seasons.

4. Safari bookings: Kanha offers morning and evening safaris. Book your permits online via the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department's website well in advance.

5. What to pack: Comfortable neutral-toned clothes, a hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, binoculars, and a camera.