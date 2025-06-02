Valley of Flowers opens for 2025 season: From dates, timings to entry fees, here’s everything you need to know

The Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand is now open for the 2025 season, welcoming visitors from June 1 to October 31 (weather permitting). Tucked away in Chamoli, this UNESCO World Heritage Site comes alive with over 600 species of wildflowers, misty trails, and sweeping Himalayan views, perfect for trekkers, nature lovers, and photography buffs. If you are planning to visit, then here's your complete guide. (Also read: Fake travel sites, unreal deals and scams: What you need to know before planning your luxury trip abroad this summer ) Experience the vibrant bloom of the Valley of Flowers this monsoon season.

What is special about the Valley of Flowers?

Ephemeral bloom: The valley bursts into colour for just a few weeks between July and early September, showcasing rare alpine wildflowers that can't be seen anywhere else.

Beginner-friendly trek: The moderate-level trail makes it a great choice for first-time high-altitude trekkers looking for a rewarding yet manageable experience.

Spiritual significance: Just a short detour from the valley lies Hemkund Sahib, a sacred Sikh pilgrimage site nestled beside a glacial lake, adding a spiritual dimension to your journey.

Untouched beauty: With no shops, hotels, or commercial activity allowed inside, the valley remains pristine, offering a raw, immersive escape into nature.

How to reach

Reaching the Valley of Flowers involves a mix of road travel and trekking. Here's a step-by-step guide:

1. Nearest airport:

Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun (about 295 km from Govindghat) is the closest airport. From here, you can hire a taxi or take a bus to reach Govindghat.

2. Nearest railway station:

Rishikesh is the nearest railway station, around 270 km from Govindghat. Regular buses and taxis are available from Rishikesh to Joshimath/Govindghat.

3. By road:

Govindghat is the starting point of the trek and is well-connected by road to major towns like Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Dehradun. Shared jeeps and buses ply regularly during the season.

4. Trekking route:

From Govindghat, drive or take a shared cab to Pulna (4 km), the last motorable village. From Pulna, it's a 10 km trek to Ghangaria.

From Ghangaria, a 3.5 km trek leads you into the Valley of Flowers. The trail is scenic but can be slippery during rain, so proper trekking gear is recommended.

Pro tip: It's advisable to start early in the morning and return to Ghangaria the same day, as overnight stays are not allowed inside the valley.

Best time to visit

The Valley of Flowers is at its peak bloom between July and early September, during the monsoon season. The park is open from June 1 to October 31, but the most vibrant floral displays and best trekking conditions are in July and August.

Entry fees

Visitors to the Valley of Flowers National Park are required to pay an entry fee at the Forest Department checkpoint near Ghangaria. The fees are as follows:

Indian nationals:

₹150 per person for a 3-day pass.

₹50 per person for each additional day.

Foreign nationals:

₹600 per person for a 3-day pass.

₹250 per person for each additional day.

Please note that the entry fee is separate from any additional charges for services such as porters, mules, or helicopter rides. It's advisable to carry a valid government-issued ID, such as an Aadhaar card, passport, or driver's license, as it may be required to obtain the entry fee and permit.

Timings

Opening date: June 1, 2025

Expected closing: October 31, 2025 (subject to weather conditions)

Entry timings: 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM