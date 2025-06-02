Himachal receives less 27% rainfall in pre-monsoon season

Himachal Pradesh has received 27% less rainfall with only 175 mm actual rainfall against a normal of 240.7 mm during the pre-monsoon season (March to May) – making it the 39th lowest rainfall since 1901. While May and March recorded some heavy rains, isolated hailstorm activity was also recorded on some days over the state in the pre-monsoon season (HT representative)

The lowest rainfall was received in 2022 (63.8 mm) in the pre-monsoon season. Last year, 221.3 mm of rainfall (8% deficit) was received during the season, which was lower than the 286.9 mm of rainfall recorded in 2023.

According to the IMD’s Shimla office, more than excess rainfall was recorded in Sirmaur, excess was recorded in Solan, meanwhile, district Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur received normal rainfall and Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur witnessed deficient rainfall.

Normal rainfall in May

In May, the state received an overall normal precipitation with departure (-1%) having recorded actual rainfall of 62.5 mm against the normal rainfall of 63.3 mm, the 49th highest rainfall since 1901. The highest rainfall was received in the year 1987 (214.2 mm) in May.

Districts Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur received large excess rainfall; districts Kangra and Shimla received excess rainfall; district Mandi received normal rainfall; districts Kullu, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti received deficient rainfall and district Kinnaur large deficient rainfall during May.

Earlier, in April, Himachal had received 36% less rainfall with 40.8 mm actual rainfall against a normal of 64.0 mm. District Chamba received highest rainfall amount viz 55.2 mm and district Una received the lowest rainfall amount viz 17.8 mm.

Light to moderate rainfall likely on June 3, 4

The weather office in Shimla said that light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places in Himachal on June 3 and 4, while light rainfall is expected at a few places on June 2 and 5 and at isolated places on June 6 and 7.

Light rain was observed at a few places over the state during the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 13.5 mm was received in Bharmaur, followed by Paonta Sahib (11.8 mm), Dadahu (8.6mm), Chamba (7.0 mm), Chopal (6.4 mm) and Nahan with 2.8 mm rainfall.