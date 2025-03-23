Remember young Rani Mukerji from Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Black? She just got married!

Amitabh Bachchan's former co-star from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black (2005) who played the role of a young Michelle McNally (essayed by Rani Mukerji), Ayesha Kapur, is now married. She tied the knot with her long-time partner Adam Oberoi, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. For her bachelorette, Ayesha had made a fun little trip to Kovalam beach. Amitabh Bachchan's former Black (2005) co-star Ayesha Kapur ties the knot

Speaking of her career, Big B had revealed on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati how a young Ayesha had actually been trained by Ranbir Kapoor who worked as an assistant director on the sets of Black. Fast forward to now, she's pretty far from the limelight, and happily so. The former child actor is an integrative nutrition health coach. If you're wondering what drove her away from acting after the success of Black, Ayesha has an answer for you.

In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, she shared, "It was a dream role for me. The film was both in Hindi and English, something I was very comfortable with as English is not my first language...I had a three-film contract with the production house and then the film got shelved and I broke the contract. My parents then insisted that I had to go to college and I went back to studies".

Though she made a brief return to the world of shoots and acting with family film Hari Ka Om (2022), her priorities have always been beyond showbiz. In the same interview she had shared, "My primary focus is the health and wellness field. But I am open to acting. I have not signed any agent yet. I have had people approach me but nothing has materialised. I would only like to go through with it with the right kind of role".

We wish Ayesha and Adam a happy married life!