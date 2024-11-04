Baby John Taster Cut: Varun Dhawan’s raw massy avatar leaves us wanting more; fans catch a glimpse of Salman Khan

Varun Dhawan has played many entertaining characters in his filmography. But one of his most unforgettable and impactful performances was as Raghu, whose only motive in life was revenge after his wife and son were killed by robbers in Badlapur (2015). Well, fans are expecting a similar badass avatar of the actor in his next film, Baby John. Produced by filmmaker Atlee, who has also written the screenplay, this project marks Varun’s first ever out-and-out actioner. It is also his first theatre release in the last two years. Much to our delight, the taster cut has now been dropped by makers on the internet, which has managed to take social media by storm. Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan in Baby John

The biggest reason behind Baby John’s taster cut trending online is Varun’s never-seen-before massy avatar. He is raw and has a magnetic energy, which makes it difficult for viewers to look away from the screen. What’s his character? Well, there is tons of intrigue behind that as well because Varun can be seen as a father, cop and an action hero all in one. Netizens are now convinced that Baby John is going to be one of the biggest releases this year. Lauding the teaser, one netizen tweeted: “#VarunDhawan is Killing It in His New Massy Avatar. #BabyJohnTasterCut is Absolute Fire. 🔥#BabyJohn.”

Another Twitter review read: “#BabyJohnTasterCut review - Simply MIND BLOWN!! 🤯💥💥This amazing Teaser ensures that #BabyJohn is going to be a HISTORIC BLOCKBUSTER 🔥🔥#VarunDhawan is going to nail the MASSY COP AVATAR and SET a BENCHMARK with his performance 💥🔥.” That’s not all! Some netizens also got a glimpse of Salman Khan, who has a cameo in Baby John, which took their excitement to another level. Gushing over Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, a social media user shared, “It's #SalmanKhan in #BabyJohn 🤯🔥🔥An #Atlee PRESENTATION! 💥💥,” whereas another fan claimed, “Salman is like a godfather to bollywood.”

However, some fans are sure that Salman’s cameo is a well-kept secret and this glimpse is actually of Varun in his cop avatar. Well, we can’t wait to get all our answers when Baby John arrives in theatres. Also starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff, the Kalees directorial is set for a Christmas release.