Badlapur turns 10: From Nawazuddin getting no dialogues, to Varun Dhawan's ‘accidental’ casting, some BTS stories

Badlapur- Don’t Miss The Beginning, released in 2015, is counted among the best thrillers ever produced from Hindi cinema. Starring Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Divya Dutta and Yami Gautam Dhar in pivotal roles, it revolved around a man’s quest for revenge after his entire family is killed. A still from Badlapur

As it hit the 10-year milestone on February 20 recently, here’s a peek at some interesting anecdotes revolving around the film--

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played the role of Liaq Mohammed Tungrekar, was given no dialogues for the film. He was, according to reports, given a free hand to say whatever he felt like during the take.

Sriram Raghavan didn’t want the song Jee Karda’s music video to be a part of the film. He revealed in an interview to Film Companion that it was on producer Dinesh Vijan’s insistence that it was retained, and he doesn’t like it to date.

The tagline ‘Don’t Miss The Beginning’, apart from Sriram’s preference, was also retained officially as a part of the title because there was another film called Badlapur Boys. The Makers of the Varun Dhawan-starrer could not name the film Badlapur unless they added something to it.

Badlapur was not originally intended to be even the title! It was used only as a working title, but the makers received positive feedback from within the team and hence retained it.

A still from Badlapur

Sriram, in an interview to Hindustan Times, had revealed that Varun’s casting as Raghav Purohit in the film happened accidentally. “I had just finished narrating the premise of Badlapur to Dinesh, and I remember being concerned about whether he likes it or not. Just then, Varun called him and came over. To get a reaction from another person, I narrated the script to Varun too. As I was narrating it, I could see him getting more and more excited. We hadn’t even told him that we might consider him for the role at this point. After that day, Varun called me every day and talked about how he feels a certain scene can be done,” he had said.