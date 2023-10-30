Badshah admits he did some songs 'only for views and money', adds views are meant for momentary pleasure (Exclusive)

Badshah is no stranger to topping music charts across the world with his hit tracks. Songs such as Genda Phool, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai (Khoobsurat, 2014) and Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho, 2016) have more than 900 million views each on YouTube. However, views aren’t the benchmark of success for the singer-rapper. Badshah feels views aren’t the benchmark of success for him.

“Numbers are very misleading. There are a lot of my songs that have huge numbers, but I don’t enjoy performing them! I made them only for the numbers,” shares Badshah. The 37-year-old continues, “As artistes, you go through different phases. At one point, you are running after the numbers; at another, you are running after fame; and then there is the audience. But, views are meant for momentary pleasure. Jaise ek nayi gaadi lene ka 15 minutes ka maza hai; momentary hai.”

Therefore, he believes in not falling for the numbers game. “Aap khud ko jitna door rakh sakte ho kisi bhi influence se, utna hi maza aayega. When you reach a specific number, ek aur bada number hamesha taiyaar baitha hai. Usey bhi chase karte hain because human beings are competitive [by nature].”

When he’s told that not many musicians would admit to making songs for the sake of views, Badshah laughs and says, “Our industry is f****d if they (musicians) are not honest.”

The Gone Girl hitmaker goes on to reveal the songs he made for numbers’ sake: “A lot of the remakes I did [are a part of the list]. I really enjoyed The Humma Song (Ok Jaanu, 2017), as I had a vision for it. I always thought, ki main yeh gaana aise karunga. A lot of people don’t know that I even programmed the track with Tanishk (Bagchi, composer). Some songs I did because woh trend chal raha tha, paisa aa raha tha, numbers aa rahe thhe.”

