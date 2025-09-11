Exclusive| Badshah breaks silence on mocking Donald Trump at concert: ‘Hip-hop's about calling out absurdities of power'

For the uninitiated, the viral clip shows Badshah mid-performance on Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding , where he switched up the lyrics from the original Kinniya Tareefan Chahidi Ae Tenu (How many compliments do you want) to Kinni Tariff Chahidiye Trump Ko (How much tariff does Trump want). The moment drew loud cheers from the packed New Jersey venue, with fans immediately flooding social media to call it one of the funniest highlights of the show.

Rapper-singer Badshah has finally reacted to his viral concert moment in New Jersey that has been making waves online. “Hip-hop’s always been about calling out the absurdities of power. It felt right—using humour live to shine a light on something that concerns India and its people,” the rapper told us when asked about his cheeky dig at American President Donald Trump .

“My banter is mostly spontaneous. If a current hot topic grabs my attention, I’ll riff on it in the moment. Spontaneity keeps the connection real; no one wants a perfectly scripted show. I do build breather moments into my set, so there’s always space for the shayaris I love to share. My goal is simple: to make every person in that crowd feel seen, heard, and included in the larger conversation,” he told us.

Beyond the humour, the 39-year-old also used the stage to bring attention to Punjab, which has been reeling under severe floods, which has submerged thousands of acres of farmland and displaced lakhs of people across the state. With rescue operations still underway and relief camps overflowing, the crisis has become one of the worst in recent years. Acknowledging the devastation, he said, “I also spoke about the Punjab flood crisis at the very kick-off of the tour because it has been playing up on my psyche and I’m deeply concerned.”

The New Jersey concert was part of Badshah’s ongoing Unfinished North American tour, which has already pulled massive crowds in Virginia. Next up, he is set to perform in the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago—cities that are expected to witness similar energy, wit, and surprises on stage.