Badshah takes a hilarious dig at Donald Trump during his US show; fans say ‘bro is also fed up with tariff’

Social media lit up after rapper Badshah made a cheeky dig at American President Donald Trump during his concert in New Jersey. Users shared clips and reactions online, praising the rapper for turning his performance into a moment of sharp humor. Badshah took a swipe at Donald Trump during his show in New Jersey recently

For uninitiated while singing Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding, Badshah changed the original line Kinniya Tareefan Chahidi Ae Tenu (How many compliments do you want) to Kinni Tariff Chahidiye Trump Ko (How much tariff does Trump want). The moment instantly went viral, with fans calling it one of the funniest moments of the concert.

Salman Khan’s indirect swipe at the US President

Badshah’s joke came shortly after Salman Khan made what was seen as a veiled comment on Trump during Bigg Boss 19. When contestant Farrhana Bhatt described herself as a “peace activist” while clashing with Neelam Giri, Salman stepped in and said, “Ye kya ho raha hai poori duniya me. Jo sabsey zyada trouble fyaila rahey hain, unhi ko peace prize chahiye. (What is happening in the whole world? The ones creating the most trouble are the ones who want a peace prize)." This comment led many to believe that the remark was a subtle reference to the POTUS, who has often expressed his wish to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Badshah's tour across the US

The New Jersey show is part of Badshah’s North American tour, which has already seen packed venues in Virginia. Upcoming stops in the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago are expected to draw similar crowds. Known for high-energy sets, strong production, and surprise appearances, the rapper continues to keep his shows unpredictable and engaging.

Music and personal milestones

Away from the stage, Badshah is celebrating the success of his album Ek Tha Raja, featuring tracks like God Damn, Jawaab, and Khushnuma. He has also been in the spotlight for his weight loss journey, revealing that he shed 20 kg through diet and exercise, while clarifying he did not rely on drugs like Ozempic.