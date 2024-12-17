Badshah's team refutes traffic violation claims: ‘False and defamatory allegations’

Bollywood rapper Badshah found himself at the center of controversy earlier today after reports surfaced claiming he was fined ₹15,500 for driving on the wrong side of the road in Gurugram, on December 15 (Sunday), while he was en route to Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's concert, where he was set to perform. According to reports, Badshah was reportedly driving a Mahindra Thar as part of a convoy of three vehicles that took an illegal route

According to reports, Badshah was reportedly driving a Mahindra Thar as part of a convoy of three vehicles that took an illegal route, causing public outrage. Virender Vij, Gurugram’s deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said Badshah was in one of the three vehicles but it was not yet clear if he was driving.

“The Thar was registered in the name of a person, Dipender Hooda of Panipat, and he was driving it. The overall online fine imposed against Hooda was ₹15,500 under three sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, including dangerous driving and wrong-side driving,” Vij said.

Gurugram Police Public Relations Officer Sandeep Kumar stated, “Yesterday, Gurugram Police had received information regarding wrong-side driving by three vehicles on Sohna Road, where a music event was being held. As per the investigation based on the number plate of one of the vehicles, a fine of ₹15,500 was issued for wrong-side and dangerous driving. During the investigation, it was revealed that it was singer Badshah's convoy. The other two vehicles had temporary vehicle registration numbers, further investigations are on.”

In response to these allegations, Badshah’s team has released an official statement denying the claims and clarifying the situation.

Read the full statement from Badshah’s team here:

"We are issuing this statement to address recent defamatory reports and false accusations regarding a traffic incident involving Badshah following the Karan Aujla concert on December 15th, 2024, in the Delhi NCR region. These reports allege that Badshah was involved in a traffic violation, specifically driving on the wrong side of the road. We want to unequivocally state that this allegation is completely false.

On the night of the concert, Badshah was a passenger in a white Toyota Vellfire (Registration Number HR 55 AU 3333), a vehicle provided by Bakshi Transport Service Private Limited and driven by a licensed professional driver. Our transportation arrangements for the entirety of the event included a Toyota Vellfire and three additional Toyota Innova Crystas to ensure the safe and efficient transport of our team. Badshah was not operating any of the above-mentioned vehicles at any point during the alleged incident.

We categorically deny any involvement of Badshah or his team in the reported traffic violation. None of the vehicles in our party, including those transporting Badshah, were involved in the incident of driving on the wrong side of the road. Furthermore, no fines were issued to any vehicles associated with Badshah or his team that evening.

We have complete confidence in our transportation provider and their professionally licensed drivers. We are cooperating fully with any official inquiries into this matter and will provide all necessary documentation to confirm Badshah’s whereabouts and travel arrangements that evening. We urge responsible reporting based on verified information, and we trust that the truth will be readily apparent.

We have made repeated attempts to contact the authorities, but to no avail."

He also posted this on his Instagram stories refuting the reports earlier today and insisted he always followed the law.

Badshah posted this as his Insta stories and refused he even owns a Thar

“Bhai Thar to hai bhi nai mere pass, na main drive kar raha tha us din. I was being driven in a white Vellfire and we always drive responsibly. Chahe gadiyan chahe game”