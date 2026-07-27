Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi says she remained ‘silent’ because she was afraid: ‘Overwhelmed by the power my husband had’

Rapper Badshah's wife, actor Isha Rikhi, has finally broken her silence with an emotional Instagram post, days after fans sensed that something was wrong between the duo.

Badshah with Isha

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Sharing a note on Instagram on Monday evening, Rikhi has written, "There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. it was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay."

Also read: Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi's latest post ‘Every storm is a lesson…’ with broken heart emoji leaves fans confused

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{{^usCountry}} She did not elaborate on what prompted her to post this. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She did not elaborate on what prompted her to post this. {{/usCountry}}

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The post comes just days after Isha had shared an emotional montage featuring her moments with Badshah, including clips from their intimate wedding ceremony, alongside the caption, "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope," accompanied by a broken-heart emoji. The post triggered widespread speculation online.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year after keeping their relationship away from the public eye. Their marriage came to light only after videos from the wedding were shared by Rikhi's mother, and the actor later confirmed the marriage during an Instagram AMA session.

We reached out to Badshah's team for a comment, but didn't receive a reply at the time of this story going live.

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