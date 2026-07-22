Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi's latest post ‘Every storm is a lesson…’ with broken heart emoji leaves fans confused

It's been four months since rapper Badshah tied the knot with girlfriend, actor Isha Rikhi at a gurudwara. Since then, the two have largely stayed private and not posted anything with each other on social media, except an Instagram story where she had called him her husband.

Badshah with Isha.

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Isha's latest post therefore comes as a surprise . The collage begins with a happy clip of Badshah and Isha, followed by their nuptials, a group pic, and ends with a picture of Isha crying while Badshah hugs her. Her caption reads “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope,” along with a folded hands and breaking heart emoji.

Check it out:

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{{^usCountry}} The comments section was flooded with concerned fans asking what has happened between the two. One wrote, “What happened” while another wrote “Context?” to which a reply allegedly claimed “These pictures are all old right So I think they might have already broken up” However, the duo has not made any such announcement. Notably, the two are also no longer following each other on Instagram. Badshah's previous marriage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comments section was flooded with concerned fans asking what has happened between the two. One wrote, “What happened” while another wrote “Context?” to which a reply allegedly claimed “These pictures are all old right So I think they might have already broken up” However, the duo has not made any such announcement. Notably, the two are also no longer following each other on Instagram. Badshah's previous marriage {{/usCountry}}

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Before Isha, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was married to Jasmine Masih. They divorced in 2020, and have a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, born in January 2017.

In 2024, during an interview on Prakhar Gupta's podcast Prakhar Ke Pravachan, Badshah spoke about their separation. He said that both he and Jasmine did their best to make the marriage work, but they decided to separate, “I know for a fact that we both tried everything. We tried our best. We both tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often… as she lives in London.”

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