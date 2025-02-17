BAFTA 2025 Highlights: Conclave, Brutalist shine & Mikey Madison’s shocking win

The 78th BAFTA Awards, held in London, celebrated the best of global cinema, delivering a night full of triumphs, upsets, and unforgettable moments. While some films emerged as clear frontrunners, others surprised audiences by defying expectations. Here’s a closer look at the key highlights of BAFTA 2025. Mikey Madison’s unexpected triumph, big wins for Conclave and The Brutalist, David Tennant’s crowd-pleasing hosting, and Jesse Eisenberg’s sharp-witted speeches added layers of entertainment to the evening.

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light loses to Emilia Perez, again

Despite being one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light failed to secure a win at BAFTA 2025. The Indian drama, which was nominated in the Best Film Not in the English Language category, lost out to Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez. This marked yet another defeat for Kapadia’s film, which has consistently competed against Emilia Perez throughout this award season. Audiard’s musical crime drama, which has faced some controversy due to resurfaced tweets by its lead star Karla Sofía Gascón, continued its awards dominance. The film’s success extended beyond the Best Non-English Film category, with Zoe Saldaña taking home the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress. Despite the online debates surrounding Gascón, Emilia Perez’s strong narrative and performances helped it secure a major win yet again.

Big wins for Conclave and The Brutalist

The BAFTAs saw two films emerge as major winners—Papal thriller Conclave and immigrant epic The Brutalist, both securing four awards each. Conclave, a gripping political drama, took home Best Film, along with awards for Outstanding British Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Editing. Its success cemented its position as one of the most compelling British films of the year. Meanwhile, The Brutalist, a visually stunning and emotionally charged tale of an immigrant architect, also made its mark. Director Brady Corbet won Best Director, while Adrien Brody’s powerful performance earned him the Best Actor award. The film also received recognition for its breathtaking cinematography and original score, solidifying its place among the year’s finest works.

Mikey Madison’s surprise Best Actress win

One of the biggest shocks of the night came in the Best Actress category, where 25-year-old Mikey Madison emerged victorious for her role in Anora. Madison’s portrayal of a sex worker in the black comedy was widely praised, but few expected her to beat industry heavyweights like Cynthia Erivo, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Oscar frontrunner Demi Moore. Accepting her award, Madison playfully admitted, “I probably should have listened to my publicist and wrote a speech.” She went on to thank her mother, whom she described as her “favourite scene partner,” for helping her memorise lines. She also used her speech to show solidarity with the sex worker community, stating that they “deserve respect and decency.”

David Tennant’s charismatic return as host

Returning for a second year as BAFTA host, Scottish actor David Tennant once again brought his signature charm and wit to the ceremony. The show opened with a lighthearted pre-recorded segment featuring British acting legends Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent, and Brian Cox. In a playful moment, Tennant and Cox launched into a rendition of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers, before Tennant transitioned into a lively performance live on stage. His monologue struck the right balance between humour and celebration, with a few cheeky references to sequels—“I’m back too!”—and a playful jab at Donald Trump: “I’ve already said his name three times; it’s like summoning Beetlejuice.” One of the funniest moments came when his mic pack fell off mid-speech, prompting him to quip, “Now cut that part out.” Tennant’s energetic hosting was met with warm applause, proving once again why he remains a fan-favourite for the role.

Jesse Eisenberg’s witty speech

Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain took home the BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay, marking a significant win for the writer-director-actor. Taking to the stage, Eisenberg delivered one of the funniest speeches of the night. “I want to share this with my wife, who didn’t come because she didn’t think I’d win,” he admitted, prompting laughter from the audience. Eisenberg later returned to the stage to accept the Best Supporting Actor award on behalf of Kieran Culkin, who was absent due to a family emergency. He expressed gratitude on Culkin’s behalf, acknowledging the actor’s incredible performance. A Real Pain, which explores complex family dynamics through a sharp comedic lens, has been widely praised, and its win for Best Original Screenplay solidifies Eisenberg’s growing reputation as a filmmaker to watch.