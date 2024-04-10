Banaras is the focal point of my existence, says actor Varun S Rajput

Actor Varun Singh Rajput believes that outsider-insider tag does not matter if one knows how to make the most of an opportunity. Varun Singh Rajput

Seen in projects like Gold (2018) and State of Siege (2021), Rajput says, “No one ever said that it’s going to be easy. So, we as actors should understand that it’s a tough road ahead. In all these years, I never have nor will I ever waste my energy and lose peace of mind on debates like these. I have worked hard to find my footing and the struggle is still on. I can’t afford to deviate from my path.”

Coming from Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh, he feels that staying connected to his routes does help him to strike a balance in life. “I keep on going back to the ghats as Banaras is the focal point of my existence. My family is there, so it makes it even more important for me to visit the city quite frequently. Ghar hain, family ka kaam hain but I moved out to give that one chance to the actor in me. And after my first release Indu Sarkar (2017), I knew I must find my way,” adds the Bypass Road (2019) actor.

Rajput is glad that whatever he misses out in one project is made up with the subsequent one.

“I have got good characters to portray during my OTT stint also my films have done good for me. It’s always back of mind ki kaise koi bhi role mei jaan daal dein... In my last release Kaala Barbarian Chapter 1, I read the circumference of the script and gave it my all. Thankfully, it was liked by all and made me a content actor. Now my focus is back on other projects that will follow,” concludes Rajput who was in his homestate recently.