Belgian DJ duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike: India is truly an amazing country

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike have just wrapped up their multi-city India tour, and they are overwhelmed with the love they got from the country. The music duo says India has always been special to them as it was the first place they found acceptance. Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike recently wrapped up their multi-city India tour

The Belgian DJ duo recently performed in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi through a non-stop 5-city run.

“India was one of the very first countries to support us outside Europe. A really big foundation of our global popularity was built in India. We were one of the first newer (back then) generations of artists to focus on the market and play a lot of shows. We have always loved the Indian crowd so we are extremely happy to be back,” they said in a joint interview.

“We still remember playing Sunburn in Goa for the first time and being blown away looking at the huge crowd and the energy and still every time when we return there, it’s the same and it is so amazing, it is definitely one of my favourite festivals in the world,” they added.

Comparing the energy and enthusiasm of Indian fans from the first time they perform to the present situation, the duo mentioned, “We would definitely say that the contrast of playing in a country like India in 2012 compared to the energy we would have in Europe, its so exponentially crazier that it would definitely motivate us to go crazier and that’s also where our whole crowd control kind of vibe that we did for many years, came from”.

Sharing their love for the country, DVLM shares, “We are a sucker for Indian food, we have loved the food here way before we started touring here so that’s why we like to spend a lot of time here. India is truly an amazing country to visit, be it its food, culture, just everything about it is superb”.

Known by their stage names, Dimitri Vegas (Dimitri Thivaios) and Like Mike (Michael Thivaios) entered the world of sounds and beats at an early age, going on to perform at festivals worldwide such as EXIT Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, Electric Zoo, Parookaville, UNTOLD Festival, Creamfields and Tomorrowland.

They love performing in India, but what about working in Bollywood?

“Yeah yeah ofcourse, we have many friends over here as well like in the music and in the Bollywood scene. It’s always something, that sooner or later, it will happen for sure. It just needs to be the right track and the right combination,” they end.