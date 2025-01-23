Ben Affleck returns as Christian Wolff with a deadly new mission in The Accountant 2

The makers have released the first glimpse of Ben Affleck in The Accountant 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2016 action thriller. Directed by Gavin O’Connor and written by Bill Dubuque, the film reunites Ben with Jon Bernthal, who reprises his role as Brax. Ben Affleck will return as Christian Wolff in The Accountant 2

Ben returns as Christian Wolff, a mathematical genius with a penchant for danger, who is drawn back into the world of high-stakes action. According to the official synopsis, Christian is brought out of hiding by Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson) following the murder of someone close to them. To uncover the truth, Christian seeks the help of his estranged but deadly brother Brax (Bernthal).

While Anna Kendrick, Jeffrey Tambor, Jean Smart, and John Lithgow, who appeared in the first film, will not return, J.K. Simmons reprises his role as Ray King, the head of the Treasury Department's financial crimes bureau. The sequel builds on the themes of the original, which explored Christian and Brax's troubled upbringing and their eventual reunion.

Ben co-produced the project with his long-time collaborator Matt Damon under their production company, Artists Equity. The first instalment was widely praised for its gripping action and complex characters, and the sequel aims to delve deeper into the relationship between the two brothers.

The Accountant 2 is set to release on April 25. Principal photography took place in spring 2024, a time when Ben’s personal life made headlines. His marriage to Jennifer Lopez, 55, ended after Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. Their divorce was finalised on 6 January 2025, marking the end of their two-year union.

Fans of the original film are eagerly awaiting this next chapter in Christian’s story, which promises a thrilling mix of high-octane action and emotional depth. With O’Connor and Dubuque at the helm once again, the sequel is poised to deliver another cinematic triumph.